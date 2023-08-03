Live
‘7/G Brindavan Colony’ to be re-released soon!
Tamil director Selvaraghavan created celluloid magic with “7/G Rainbow Colony,” which was released in Telugu as “7/G Brindavan Colony” starring Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal. The film which is released in 2004 is a blockbuster.
Now, the film is in headlines again. Sequel plans for the film are currently underway. In the meantime, the movie is being prepared for a re-release in Telugu. The 4K restoration and Dolby Atmos works are progressing rapidly, and the re-release date will be announced very soon.
The movie still holds the potential to draw audiences to theaters even after 19 years; that’s the impact it created on the youth back then. The cult film features Yuvan Shankar Raja’s amazing soundtracks. AM Ratnam produced it under the Sri Surya Movies banner.