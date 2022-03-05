A New Dialogue Promo Is Out From Pawan Kalyan And rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati shared the screen space for their latest movie Bheemla Nayak… This film was released in the theatres in the last week of February and is still running successfully with houseful collections. Being a remake, this movie is all loved by the Tollywood audience and thus post-Covid-19 pandemic, this is the biggest hit of the Telugu film industry.

Off late, the makers are cashing the situation and also leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. They dropped new a dialogue promo on social media and hyped the expectations on the movie even after its release.



The makers also wrote, "Here's a new dialogue promo from #BheemlaNayak… Watch the #BlockBusterBheemlaNayak POWER STORM in cinemas now!"

Going with the promo, Pawan Kalyan and Nitya Menen are seen in a forest attending a wedding. It is all funny as Nitya complains to her husband that the groom is so caring towards her bride and then Pawan replies that as they are getting newly married, it is common and after 10 years their situation will also be same…

Bheemla Nayak is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Samyuktha Menon in the lead lady roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman.

Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai in supporting character roles. Well, as the movie is now releasing in Hindi, the makers dropped the Hindi trailer yesterday and created noise on social media… This movie is presented by Ivy Entertainments, B4U and Grand Master banners in Bollywood.

Well, Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Biju Menon. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie and ace director Trivikram penned the dialogues for this most-awaited movie.