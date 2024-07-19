A romantic melody ‘SaaraSaara’ from ‘Average Student Nani’ out now

Pawan Kumar Kothuri, who achieved success with his directorial debut 'Merise Merise,' is now venturing into acting with 'Average Student Nani.' In this film, Pawan not only plays the lead role but also directs and produces it under the banner of Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.

The concept poster, motion poster, and first look of 'Average Student Nani' have already generated buzz. Recently, the makers released a romantic melody titled "SaaraSaara," perfectly timed with the current cool weather. The song, penned by Shivakrishna Chary Erroju and sung by Padmalatha and Anudeep Dev, features a soothing composition by Karthik B Kodakandla.

The film's shooting is complete, and it is gearing up for release. 'Average Student Nani' features Sneha Malviya, SahibaBhasin, and ViviyaSanth as the female leads. Cinematography is handled by Sajeesh Rajendran, with Uddhav SB as the editor.

As Pawan Kumar Kothuri transitions to acting, 'Average Student Nani' promises to deliver fresh and engaging content, aligning with the audience's taste for new and compelling narratives.