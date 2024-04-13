Live
Just In
A youthful melody from ‘Jithendar Reddy’ builds anticipation
Virinchi Varma's upcoming political drama, produced by Muduganti Ravinder Reddy under Muduganti Creations, starring Rakesh Varre in the lead role, has released a vibrant lyrical song, adding to the buzz surrounding the film. The movie, set in the 1980s, features a cast including Vaishali Raj, Rhea Suman, Chatrapathy Shekhar, Subbaraju, and Ravi Prakash.
The song, composed by Gopi Sundar with lyrics by Rambabu Gosala and vocals by Rahul Sipliganj, captures the youthful energy of college life and the political rivalries within. It hints at the central character's journey, portraying the struggles of student leadership and societal injustices faced by the protagonist, Jitender Reddy.
Producer Mudiganti Ravinder Reddy expressed optimism, noting the rising expectations fueled by the film's first look and glimpses. He anticipates that the youth-centric song will resonate strongly with the audience, further heightening excitement for the movie's release.