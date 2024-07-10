Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled

Devotional movies are currently trending in Tollywood, with films like ‘Kalki’ and ‘Hanuman’ making a significant impact at the box office. Inspired by their success, filmmakers are increasingly focusing on mythological stories. Joining this trend, Tollywood hero Aadi Saikumar is set to star in a devotional genre movie for the first time in his career.

The movie is titled ‘Shanmukha,’ and it promises to be a devotional thriller. Avika Gor will play the heroine opposite Aadi Saikumar. Reports suggest that the film will be shot against the backdrop of the Shanmukha Subrahmanya Swamy Temple. Directed by Shanmugam Sappani, ‘Shanmukha’ aims to captivate audiences with its unique blend of devotion and suspense.

The makers have recently unveiled the first look of ‘Shanmukha.’ In the poster, Aadi Saikumar is seen as a police officer, surrounded by figures representing various incarnations. The depiction of Shanmukha Subrahmanya Swamy among these figures adds a layer of intrigue to the visual. Avika Gor appears in a traditional Langa Oni, complementing the film's devotional theme.





According to the makers, ‘Shanmukha’ will be a gripping thriller with exciting twists and turns. Aadi Saikumar's character is described as a powerful policeman, a role that promises to showcase a different side of the actor. Director Shanmugam Sappani has assured that ‘Shanmukha’ will be a visual wonder, featuring high-standard visual effects and graphics.



Renowned composer Ravi Basrur, known for his work in ‘KGF’ and ‘Salar,’ is providing the music for ’Shanmukha.’ The makers have announced that his background score will be a highlight of the film, adding to its overall appeal.

The producers have completed the pre-production work and announced that ‘Shanmukha’ will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, and other southern languages, aiming for a pan-Indian audience.

Aadi Saikumar has been consistently active in the film industry, doing four to five films a year until 2022. However, he slowed down in 2023, with only one release, ‘CI Sanathan.’ Currently, he is involved in four other projects along with ‘Shanmukha.’ Avika Gor is also busy with various movies and serials in Telugu, including the web series ‘Mansion 24’ and ‘Vadhuvu’ last year.