Aalim Hakim turns NTR into a stylish look
Young Tiger NTR is presently engrossed in filming his upcoming movie, “Devara,” an action-packed film directed by Siva Koratala. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor plays his romantic interest in the film. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist in this film, alongside performances by Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and other significant roles.
Aalim Hakim, the preferred stylist of numerous South Indian and North Indian celebrities, shared a picture of Jr NTR, who looks incredibly stylish after his latest makeover. The well-known stylist’s post has received a strong response from the “RRR” actor’s fans.
As Per sources, this transformation is in preparation for a commercial. Notably, Aalim Hakim has recently styled actors like Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Ram Pothineni, and many others. As usual, Tarak fans quickly made the photo viral online.
The shooting for “Devara” is currently underway. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the movie features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.