Live
- Tesla Cybertruck owner discovers major flaw after driving, people reacts
- Amit Shah’s ailing elder sister passes away in Mumbai
- Martin Luther King Jr 95th Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Civil Rights Champion
- Nauru severs 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan in favour of China
- FASTags without KYC link to be deactivated after Jan 31: NHAI
- Indian Army Day 2024: Why it is Celebrated on January 15? Top 10 Quotes by PM Narendra Modi
- CES 2024: Top 10 Tech Highlights from the event
- Big B buys plot near Ram Temple in Ayodhya to build a home
- Makar Sankranti 2024: Which Bollywood Song Captures the Kite-Flying Spirit Best? WATCH and Decide
- Pongal 2024: Vadai to Payasam, 5 Traditional Foods and Their Significance
Just In
Acclaimed singer KS Chithra suffers cyber attack over post on 'Pran Pratishtha'
Highlights
Acclaimed singer K.S. Chithra came under cyber attack over a post on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Thiruvananthapuram: Acclaimed singer KS Chithra came under cyber attack over a post on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Chithra in her post on a social media had requested all to chant hymns praising Lord Ram when the event takes place on January 22 and in the evening light lamps in and around one’s homes.
The post came out on Sunday and after getting a good response to it, faced vile attacks.
The 60-year-old singer is popularly known as the ‘Little Nightangle of India’ and in a career over four decades has recorded over 25,000 songs in various languages.
She is a recipient of six National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards (South) and 36 state film awards from six states in the country.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS