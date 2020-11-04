Acharya to resume shoot from November 9th; Release in Summer 2021
Highlights
Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva's entertainer 'Acharya' is all set to resume its shoot from November 9th for a month-long schedule, which is a major chunk of the film.
Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva's entertainer 'Acharya' is all set to resume its shoot from November 9th for a month long schedule , which is a major chunk of the film.
The director and his team have planned for the schedule thoroughly during the lockdown period. They have put in place everything to ensure that the schedule gets completed smoothly.
Produced by Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment, its Motion Poster was released on Megastar's birthday. Cinematography is by Tirru. Production Design is by Suresh Selvarajan.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story