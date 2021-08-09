Actress reveals Prabhas' diet!

'Bujjigadu' is one of the memorable movies in young Rebel Star Prabhas's career. Directed by Puri Jagannath, Prabhas has showcased a different massy as well as the comic angle in this film.

Recently, while talking in an interview, Sanjana Galrani who played the second female lead in this movie has revealed some interesting things about the film.

"Prabhas is a dedicated artist. Everyone knows that he came from a royal family but he still works hard for his films. He has to look very lean in 'Bujjigadu' and he took so much care in his diet and only ate Pesarattu at the time. He literally lived with Pesarattu that time," revealed Sanjana.

Prabhas is currently busy with a series of interesting films. They are Salaar, Adipurush, an untitled film with Nag Ashwin. Prabhas is also awaiting the release of the new film Radhe Shyam for Sankranthi next year.image.gifimage.gif