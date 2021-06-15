Adah Sharma & Ruhani Sharma in Nani's next?

Nani is currently waiting for the release of his next film Tuck Jagadish. At the same time, he is also busy with the shoots of two other films. On Monday, Nani launched his sister's directorial debut, titled Meet Cute. The film unit announced the details of the crew but did not give any information on the cast.

As per the trending reports, Nani roped in Adah Sharma and Ruhani Sharma to play the leading ladies. Apart from Adah and Ruhani, the film will also feature three more heroines. Three heroes will be playing key roles in the film.

The makers will unveil the details of the cast at a later point in time. A Vassant is the film's cinematographer. Vijai Bulganin is the music director. Kolla Avinash is the production designer. Garry Bh is the film's editor.