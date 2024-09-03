Aditya Music bags ‘Matka’ audio rights for a whopping amount

Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently immersed in the production of his highly anticipated Pan-India film Matka, which is already generating significant buzz. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment, Matka is set against a period backdrop, demanding meticulous attention to every detail.

In a notable development, Aditya Music has acquired the film's audio rights for a substantial sum of ₹3.6 crore, marking the highest deal for musical rights in Varun Tej’s career. This acquisition underscores the high expectations surrounding the film's soundtrack, which is being crafted to authentically reflect the vintage ambiance of the storyline.

The filmmakers have entrusted the musical composition to GV Prakash Kumar, whose score is expected to enhance the film's nostalgic quality, aligning perfectly with its period setting. This investment in the soundtrack highlights the film’s ambitious scope and the producers’ commitment to delivering a high-quality cinematic experience.

Matka spans an impressive 24-year period, from 1958 to 1982, requiring Varun Tej to undergo a series of transformative makeovers to portray his character's evolution over these decades. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi as the leading ladies.

With its ambitious production values and attention to detail, Matka is shaping up to be a landmark project for Varun Tej, positioning him for one of the most challenging roles of his career.