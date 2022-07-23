Adivi Sesh Confirms That ‘HIT 2’ Final Schedule Will Begin In The Next Month

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all set to essay the powerful Police Officer role in the sequel of the HIT movie. He was last seen in the 'Major' movie which was the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. This movie received much appreciation and also got a decent talk at the ticket windows. Adivi Sesh promoted the movie by visiting major parts of the country and also specially screened the movie in a few cities to make it reach everyone. As he is totally tired of the busy promotional tour, he took a small gap from the HIT 2 shooting schedule and informed the same to his fans.

Adivi Sesh shared a long note on his Twitter page and stated that the last schedule shooting of this movie will begin in the next month… Take a look!

#HIT2 will come with a BANG! But at the right time 😏#FinalSchedule Next Month pic.twitter.com/KbljRmx386 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 23, 2022

This note reads, "I was supposed to come back to HIT 2 right after the release of Major and complete the last schedule of shoot. However, due to my unflinching commitment to taking Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's story to every nook and corner of the world, I am physically & emotionally exhausted (in a nice way). So, I had requested Natural Star Nani and Dr. Sailesh for a break before I can come back and complete the final shooting schedule of HIT 2, to which they have graciously agreed. After that, we shall commence Post Production in an amazing manner. We will update you very soon on the release of HIT2 with a bang."

In the earlier released promo, Adivi Sesh is introduced as a cool cop KD who can solve any mystery with all his intelligence! His unique way of dealing with criminals, his bond with the dog and his love for popular beverage tea is shown in this teaser. He solves any case with all his intelligence and also thinks deep in order to find every clue related to the case.

HIT 2 movie is the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

Earlier speaking about the HIT 2 movie producer Nani said, "What happened in the first part, is that we dealt with HIT, - Homicide Intervention team, Telangana department. We thought, let's go with a franchise which is concept oriented rather than a star oriented. We decided to start the second part in Andhra Pradesh, so we needed a different officer, to play the role. Even the film was going into a bigger space. Sesh is the guy who really pulls off thrillers really really well. He has already proved himself so well. We thought it would be amazing if he does it. It is very different from what he has done but at the same time, it is his strength. The genre is his strength".

The movie is earlier scheduled to release on 29th July, 2022 but now after wrapping up the last schedule of the movie, the new release date will be announced!