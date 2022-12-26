Adivi Sesh is Part of Akkineni's Family

It's no secret that Supriya, the granddaughter of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, is dating handsome hunk Adivi Sesh. Supriya has gained a reputation in the industry as a producer. She also oversees Annapurna Studios. Additionally, Supriya played a key role in the Adivi Sesh-starring movie "Goodachari." Their relationship has only been the focus of gossip magazines up until now. The latest news is that Adivi Sesh and Supriya joined in a photograph.



Actor Sushanth posted a lovely image from his family's Christmas celebration. Sushanth, Sumanth, Akhil, Supriya, and other members of the Akkineni family are shown in the photograph. Adivi Sesh and Supriya were both in this picture. Adivi Sesh and Supriya have been dating for a long time, even before he rose to fame. Supriya has already experienced one divorce. They took this photo without disclosing their relationship to the public, but it was unmistakably official.