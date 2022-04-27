Adivi Sesh's Major Gets A New Release Date

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Adivi Sesh is all stepping into the shoes of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Although the shooting of this movie wrapped up long ago, the Covid-19 pandemic made the makers to postpone the release date. Finally, the movie is all set to treat the movie buffs this summer but the makers suddenly postponed the movie once again and pushed it by one week. They dropped a new poster of the movie and announced this news through social media…

Adivi Sesh also shared the new poster and shared this news to all his fans unveiling the new release date… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, Sesh also wrote, "Slight change in date SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later. JUNE 3 it is! #MajorTheFilm worldwide #Telugu :: #Hindi :: #Malayalam #MajorOnJune3rd #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan".

In the poster Adivi Sesh looked terrific with the background of Taj hotel!

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sesh stepped into the shoes of Sandeep and is all set to showcase a few important glimpses of his life. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in other important roles. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie was earlier scheduled to release on 27th May 2022 and now it is pushed by one week so, now this movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!