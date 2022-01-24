Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Release Date Also Gets Postponed

It is all known that the big movies of the season like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey and Prithviraj along with Acharya got postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Now, Adivi Sesh's 'Major' also joined the list. The Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day in the country and thus the governments are taking tough decisions to control the spread. This is making theatres to get shut down or run with half capacity. Thus, the makers of the Pan-Indian movies are postponing the release dates. Even the makers of Major also dropped an official statement regarding the postponement of the movie's release date. Being the biopic of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, there are many expectations on it.

Along with sharing the official note, they also wrote, "The release of #MajorTheFilm stands postponed owing to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced at the earliest possible time."

The note reads, "Given the current situation and restriction in various parts of the country, the release of the Major stands postponed. Major is a film made for India and we will release it only when the situation improves across the country. Till then, please take care of yourselves and stay safe."

Another official statement reads, "Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn't safe, till each one of us is safe".

Speaking about the cast details, Adivi Sesh will be seen as Major Sandeep and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as his lady love. Shobita Dhulippalla will be seen as the guest in the hotel who will be a mother of a small girl too. Even Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are roped in to play important roles in this biopic.

Major movie is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under the Sony Pictures, A+S Movies and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. This movie showcases a few glimpses of Sandeep's childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army along with the tragic events of the 26/11 terrorist attack.