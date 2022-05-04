Adivi Sesh’s Major Trailer Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all set to step into the shoes of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan for his biopic 'Major'… He is all set to showcases a few glimpses of his life story and make us reminisce the deadly terrorist attack of that day once again with this movie. Many innocent people were killed and injured on that day and even the country lost a few brave police officers and commandos. As promised the makers of this most-awaited biopic dropped the trailer release date and treated all the fans of Sesh…



Adivi Sesh also shared a new poster and unveiled the trailer release date on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "HEAT Begins #MajorTrailer Shall explode ALL INDIA on May 9 https://youtu.be/00oyjw9S-D8 #SobhitaDhulipala @saieemmanjrekar @SashiTikka @urstrulyMahesh @SricharanPakala @sonypicsindia @GMBents @AplusSMovies @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeMusicsouth".

Going with the video, it is all amazing as it showcased a few glimpses of Sandeep's family, love and duty! He stepped forward to protect the lives of the innocent guests of the Taj hotel and is seen raising his voice in order to go with high intense action on terrorists. His father scolds him that is duty more than a family and his higher official says that a trainee cannot be allowed to take part in the mission but his final call is to save the people. Even Shobita and Saiee are seen in the video. As the movie is made in Hindi, Telugu and other languages, the scenes are repeated actors doling out dialogues in different languages!

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murli Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie was earlier scheduled to release on 27th May, 2022 and now it is pushed by one week so, now this movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!