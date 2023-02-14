Affordable Ticket Rates for Upcoming Romantic Action Entertainer

Kiran Abbavaram, a rising star in Tollywood, is set to star in the upcoming romantic action movie Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on February 18th, 2023, and the trailer and songs released so far have received positive responses.

To attract a wider audience, the makers have decided to offer affordable ticket rates for this small-budget film. As a result, single-screen theaters in Hyderabad will charge only 110 Rupees per ticket.



The pre-release event of the movie is also being planned with grandeur, featuring Akhil Akkineni as the chief guest. The female lead is Kashmira Paradesi, while Murali Sharma, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Praveen play important roles. Bunny Vas is producing the film under GA2 Pictures, and Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music.



The movie is expected to be a romantic action entertainer, and Abbavaram's rising popularity in Tollywood should help draw audiences. With the affordable ticket prices and the positive response to the trailer and songs, the film could have a successful run in theaters.

