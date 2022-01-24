  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

After David Warner, Suresh Raina dances to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' tune

After David Warner, Suresh Raina dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ tune
x

After David Warner, Suresh Raina dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ tune

Highlights

The number 'Srivalli' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers.

The number 'Srivalli' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers.

First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves for the superhit number. Now, Suresh Raina too seems to have tried his hand at dancing for the same song.

Raina, however, danced to the Hindi version of the hit number. He posted a video clip of him dancing to the number on Instagram and said: "I couldn't stop but try this myself."

The cricketer also heartily congratulated Allu Arjun for a fine performance in the film that was directed by Sukumar.

He said: "Allu Arjun, what an incredible performance in Pushpa brother! Wishing you lots of success!"

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X