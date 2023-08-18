Live
After The Sensational The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma Coming Up With A Psychological Horror Thriller C.D (Criminal Or Devil), First Look Unveiled
Adah Sharma who scored the biggest hit of her career with The Kerala Story is coming up with yet another intriguing project C.D (Criminal Or Devil). The title alone hints at the genre and premise of the movie. The first look poster of this female-centric psychological horror thriller directed by Krishna Annam and produced by SSCM Productions has been unveiled.
Adah Sharma appears in a red dress with a weird expression in her face and there’s a key to a chain that she wore. We can also observe some creepy hands coming out of the photo frame. The first look poster looks petrifying and it generates interest for the project.
Viswant plays the male lead in the movie which also stars Rohini (Jabardasth), Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta in key roles. A.Mudda Krishna provided the story and dialogues for the movie, while Satish Mutyala handles cinematography and RR Dhruvan renders soundtracks. Satya Giduturi is the editor and Rama Krishna supervises fights. Giridhar is the executive producer.
The film C.D is in the last phase of post-production. The makers who kick-started the promotions with the first-look poster are planning to come up with regular updates. They will announce the film’s release date soon.
Cast: Adah Sharma, Viswant, Rohini (Jabardasth), Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta
Technical Crew:
Producer: SSCM Productions
Director: Krishna Annam
Story, Dialogues: A Muddu Krishna
DOP, Satish Mutyala
Music: RR Dhruvan
Editor: Satya Giduturi
Fights: Rama Krishna
Executive Producer: Giridhar
PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu