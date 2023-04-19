Aha's "Newsense" has finalized its premiere date

Aha, a Telugu OTT platform, and People Media Factory, a leading production house, have teamed up to produce a web series titled "Newsense". The series has been in the news for several days and has finally received a premiere date.

Season 1 of "Newsense" stars Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi in the lead roles and is set to premiere on Aha on May 12, 2023. The promotional content released thus far has generated a lot of buzz.

The series was created and directed by Sri Prawin Kumar and features notable actors in key roles. Suresh Bobbili handled the music, while Anantnag Kavuri, Vedaraman, and Prasanna were responsible for the cinematography. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.