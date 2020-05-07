Aishwarya to star in a mystery thriller

Telugu girl Aishwarya Rajesh has had a longer exposure to Tamil cinema and media during her growing up years. Like the other millennial actors who have spent time in the neighbouring state during their growing up years, she too has had the advantage of imbibing that Tamil Nadu's culture and lifestyle.

Known for her power-packed acting skills, the 'World Famous Lover' actress has had a recent announcement of her project ' ThittamRendu' which is to be directed by VigneshKarthi. The first look of this film's poster was released recently and it is supposed to be a suspense, mystery thriller. The shooting of the film would be taken up once the corona lockdown eases.

An artiste who is known to put performance over glamour, Aishwarya's tenure in the industry touched an impressive level with her 2015 film ' KaakkaMuttai' in which she played a slum dweller and a mother of two young boys, when she was just 25.

Her 2018 film ' Kanaa' which saw her as an aspiring cricket player was much appreciated in Tamil than Telugu where it was released a year later as 'Kausalya Krishnamurthy'. Neverthless, there are a handful of projects in which Aishwarya will be kept occupied in the months ahead, both in Telugu and Tamil.