Ajay Bhupathi bags a biggie; gets chance to direct Nagarjuna!

Ajay Bhupathi, the protege of Ram Gopal Varma, turned heads with “RX 100.” The film cemented the position of Karthikeya and Payal Rajput. This success helped Ajay to get two stars Sharwanand and Siddhartha onboard for “Maha Samudram.” But the film ended up as a disaster at box-office.

Ajay is now coming with “Mangalavaram” with Payal Rajput. The latest we hear is that he has now bagged a jackpot. Ajay is going to direct none other than Nagarjuna. He has impressed Nag with a story who readily agreed to do the film. The yet-to-be-titled movie is going to be produced by Custody producer Srinivasaa Chitturi. Annapurna Studios is jointly producing the film. With this, Ajay Bhupathi has bagged this opportunity. An official announcement is awaited.