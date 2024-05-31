Ajay Ghosh in title role; ‘Music Shop Murthy’ trailer unveiled

Ajay Ghosh's upcoming film, "Music Shop Murthy," is set to hit theaters on June 14th, and the excitement is building up as the release date draws near. Written and directed by Siva Paladugu and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati under the banner of Fly High Cinemas, the makers have intensified the promotional activities.

The recently released theatrical trailer offers a glimpse into the storyline, focusing on the journey of the protagonist, Music Shop Murthy, portrayed by Ajay Ghosh. From his struggles in running a music shop to pursuing his dream of becoming a DJ, the trailer showcases the emotional and challenging path he undertakes, supported by his young companion Chandini Chowdary.

Director Siva Paladugu weaves a narrative filled with entertainment, emotions, and drama, ensuring that every moment captivates the audience. Ajay Ghosh delivers an exceptional performance in a role that showcases his versatility, while Chandini Chowdary adds value with her portrayal. With a talented ensemble cast and impressive technical aspects, including cinematography by Sreenivas Bejugam and background score by Pavan, "Music Shop Murthy" promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

The trailer has set high expectations for the film, which will see a grand release through Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, known for distributing successful blockbusters like "Ambajipeta Marriage Band" and "DJ Tillu."