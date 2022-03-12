Akash Puri Thanks Vijay Devarakonda For Unveiling The ‘Jada’ Song From The ‘Chor Bazaar’ Movie…

Tollywood's young actor Akash Puri being the son of ace director Puri Jagannadh is slowly building his career with his interesting movies. Off late, he announced his new movie 'Chor Baazar' and is all set to essay the role of a thief in this romantic action movie. Off late, the peppy "Jada…" song's lyrical video is unveiled on social media and now topped the music charts with its melodious music!



Ace actor Vijay Devarakonda unveiled the lyrical video of the "Jada…" song and sent his best wishes to the whole team…

Vijay also wrote, "What a cool song… Happy to launch #Jada Song from #ChorBazaar https://youtu.be/3YtERes2gBk Best wishes to @ActorAkashPuri and team!"

Going with the lyrical video, Akash Puri is seen falling in love with the lead actress Gehna Sippy. He likes her long braid and the whole song is all describing the beauty of that braid. Ram Miryala took the song to the next level with his amazing crooning while Suresh Bobbili's melodious BGM and Mittapalli Surender's awesome lyrics made the song instantly hit the playlists.

Akash Puri thanked Vijay Devarakonda for unveiling the lyrical video of the "Jada…" song. "Thank you so much @TheDeverakonda Anna for launching #Jadasong! Really means a lot".

Speaking about the Chor Bazaar movie, it has Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy in the lead roles while the protagonist will be seen as a thief and resides in the Chor Bazaar. This movie is being helmed by B.Jeevan Reddy and is produced by V S Raju and Alluri Suresh Varma under the V Productions banner. This movie also has Subbaraju, Archana, Sampoornesh Babu and Sunil in other important roles.

Chor Bazaar movie is all set to hit the screens soon!