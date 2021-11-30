Akhanda to cross Love Story premiere numbers

Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Akhanda. The film is gearing up for a grand release on the 2nd of next month. Akhanda is also having a grand release in the USA.

According to the trade reports, the film's advance bookings in the USA are phenomenal. The film's pre-sales already crossed a collection of 150K USD. With a couple more days left for the premieres, this figure is likely to go up and there is a chance that the film will surpass the premiere collections of Love Story.

Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is the only film that performed well in the USA in the recent past. The movie had made 313K USD through its US premieres. Balakrishna is set to cross the number to create a unique record.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda is Thaman S musical.