Akhil Akkineni to join hands with 'RX 100' director

Tollywood: Popular production house Mythri Movie Makers has a couple of star hero projects in their pipeline and the producers have been getting on board for other interesting projects as well.

Young Hero Akkineni Akhil who is in dire need of a proper hit at the box office is currently busy with his upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor. After wrapping up this project, the actor might join hands with 'RX100' film director Ajay Bhupathi and is all set to come up with an interesting project. It seems like Ajay Bhupathi has narrated an interesting plotline to Akhil and the 'Hello' actor also liked the script. According to the buzz, the movie is going to have a Tirupati background and Akhil will be seen in a boy next door kind of role. It seems like the director has penned the script a long time ago and has been waiting for Akhil.

But Akhil will collaborate with Ajay Bhupathi only after wrapping up his next project with Surender Reddy. Meanwhile, Ajay Bhupathi will also complete the shooting of his next movie 'Maha Samudram' in Vizag.