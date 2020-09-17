Akhil and Abhijeet: Who is Monal's choice?

Bigg Boss house. Monal is very close to Abhijeet and Akhil in the house. She will either be with Abhijeet or with Akhil the entire day. Both the guys are also giving equal time and importance to Monal. We have already informed our readers that a triangular love story is in the offing inhouse. Monal is very close to Abhijeet and Akhil in the house. She will either be with Abhijeet or with Akhil the entire day. Both the guys are also giving equal time and importance to Monal.

Already, it became a hot topic among some contestants. Especially, Lasya and Sujatha spoke about the same with Monal. They told Monal that she should take a stand as it could send bad vibes to those watching them on TV.

Keeping it aside, we can see Akhil not very happy when Monal is with Abhijeet. Similarly, Abhijeet is also not completely liking Akhil's topic when it comes to a discussion with Monal. However, they are maintaining silence currently.

Looking at the way the organisers are cutting the episode, it is clear that both love Monal but it is still a suspense about whom does Monal love in the house.