Nagarjuna gives clarity on fire mishap at Annapurna studios

Many media outlets have been spreading speculations that a fire broke out at Annapurna Studios and a lot of damage has been reported. However, there is no truth in the news. The officials have confirmed that everything is fine at the studios now.

Annapurna Studios and Nagarjuna Akkineni officially confirmed the same on the Twitter profile.

There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine👍😊 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 16, 2020



"All is well at Annapurna! Request to refrain from spreading unconfirmed news." tweeted Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine."



A lot of shoots are currently in progress at Annapurna studios.

Since the official confirmation is out now, we hope that these unconfirmed speculations come to an end for once and all.

On the work front, Nagarjuna is busy with the shoot of Wild Dog and a Bigg Boss tv show.