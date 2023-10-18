‘Ala Ninnu Cheri’is a youthful love entertainer

There is a lot of craze in audience for youthful love entertainers. One such film is 'Ala Ninnu Cheri' starring Dinesh Tej as protagonist, Hebba Patel and Payal Radhakrishna as heroines. The makers are trying to give a new experience to the audience with this movie. Maresh Sivan is going to make his debut as a director with this movie which is being presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under the banner of Vision Movie Makers. Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar is producing this film.

The film unit has stepped up its promotions as the film is going to be released soon. The promotional content released have received good response. The unit has released the trailer of the movie in an event held in Hyderabad.





Speaking on the occasion, Heroine Payal Radhakrishna says, “This is my first feature film, I did a web series called ‘Beyond the Classroom.’ I crossed my line and acted a bit bold.”



Producer Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar said,“This is a movie like Full Meals. Audience will always appreciate a good movie. Dinesh and Payalseemed to be the right choice for this film. There is an undercurrent message. Hebba Patel did justice to the role. I hope this movie will entertain the audience.”