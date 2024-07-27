Live
- Maharashtra to be $6 tn economy by 2047, to play major role in Viksit Bharat mission: Eknath Shinde
- Bhavya Bhuvanahalli Chandre Gowda Makes a Triumphant Return in "Sundariya Suliyalli"
- Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker shines on day of near misses for India as China take first gold in shooting
- Football: Real Madrid unveil Brazilian sensation Endrick; signs six-year contract
- 1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams
- Steel production projected to cross 300 MT by 2030 amid infra push: Centre
- Now, even Sharad Pawar frowns at MahaYuti's 'Ladki Bahin' dole scheme
- 30 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
- Afghanistan trades goods worth over $5.2 billion in 2024
- ICICI Bank posts Rs 11,059 cr in net profit, infuses Rs 500 cr in home finance subsidiary
Just In
‘Alanaati Ramachandrudu’ trailer promises a heartfelt romantic drama
"Alanaati Ramachandrudu," featuring Krishna Vamshi and Mokksha in the lead roles, has just released its theatrical trailer, offering a glimpse into a story of deep, unconventional love.
"Alanaati Ramachandrudu," featuring Krishna Vamshi and Mokksha in the lead roles, has just released its theatrical trailer, offering a glimpse into a story of deep, unconventional love. Scheduled for release on August 2nd, the film explores the beauty and complexity of relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional paths.
The storyline centers on a young, honest man who is deeply in love with a woman and cherishes every moment spent with her. Despite the pressure from those around him to confess his feelings, he hesitates, fearing rejection and its potential consequences. The narrative takes unexpected turns, delving into the intricacies of love and personal growth.
The trailer highlights the emotional depth and dramatic richness of the film, showcasing well-crafted dialogues and poignant scenes. It hints at a romantic saga filled with sincerity and heartwarming moments. Krishna Vamshi delivers a compelling performance that belies his debut status, while Mokksha complements him with her precise portrayal.
The film features a talented ensemble cast including Brahmaji, Sudha, Pramodhini, Venkatesh Kakamunu, and Chaitanya Garikipati, adding depth to the story. Music director Sashank T enhances the trailer’s visual appeal with a captivating score, while cinematographer Prem Sagar captures the film's essence with striking visuals. Srikar's editing further refines the narrative, setting high expectations for the film’s release.
"Alanaati Ramachandrudu" promises to be a memorable addition to the romantic drama genre, emphasizing the importance of appreciating loved ones despite life’s trials. The trailer's release has only heightened anticipation for the film’s debut.