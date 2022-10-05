Allari Naresh Shares A Poster From Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is picking intense subjects these days… His last movie Naandhi proved that he can also be the best picks for these kinds of movies. Thus, now, he is all set to entertain with a complete village-based plot 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'. On the occasion of the Dussehra festival, the lead actor Allari Naresh shared a new poster from the movie and extended the festival wishes through social media…

In this poster, Naresh looked awesome wearing a classy and traditional outfit and all the background dancers are seen in the dark background.

Yesterday even the makers unveiled the love song "Lachchimi…" from the movie and treated all the fans of Naresh… Young actor Nithiin also launched the song on the Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team. Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Happy to launch the refreshing melody #Lachchimi from #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam My Best wishes to the entire team- https://youtu.be/qzHn_7petz8 #IMP #IMPonNov11th @allarinaresh @anandhiactress @raajmohan73 @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ @lemonsprasad".

The song is all beautiful and looked lovely as Naresh is seen falling for the lead actress Anandhi. Even the picturesque and lush green backdrop scenes are made the song worth watching!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village who reside near a forest stay without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how he will solve the problem of the villagers.

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.



