Allari Naresh's Ugram Gets A New Release Date As It Is Pushed To May

Earlier it was decided that Samantha's Shaakuntalam and Allari Naresh's Ugram will clash on 14th April 2023. Both of them being the most-awaited ones and that too summer releases, there are many expectations on them. Off late, Ugram makers gave space to Shaakuntalam and pushed their movie to May. They announced the new release date and also dropped an intense poster of the lead actor on social media.

Even Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala also shared the new release date poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "I have won your hearts over many summers, but this summer you will witness my UGRA ROOPAM #Ugram Grand Release Worldwide on May 5th #UgramOnMAY5th".

Allari Naresh is seen in an intense fight sequence in this poster thrashing the goons amid a dark back drop.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

Casting Details:

• Allari Naresh

• Mirnaa Menon

• Indraja

• Sharath Lohithaswa

• Shatru

• Srinivas Sai

• Manikanta Varanasi

• Naga Mahesh

• Ramesh Reddy

• Baby Uha Reddy

Crew Details:

• Music Director : Sricharan Pakala

• Editor: Chota K Prasad

• DOP: Siddarth Jadhav

• Production Designer: Brahma Kadali

• Story: Toom Venkat

• Dialogues: Abburi Ravi

• Costume Designer: Kilari Lakshmi Sree

It is Naresh's 60th movie and even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped expectations. This movie is helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Ugram will now hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!