Allu Aravind Celebrates 76th Birthday with 'Pushpa Ka Baap' Cake and Allu Arjun

Allu Aravind, the well-known producer in Tollywood and the father of Allu Arjun, celebrated his 76th birthday in style on Friday. In reference to the huge success of his son Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2, Allu Aravind was spotted cutting a cake with the words "Pushpa Ka Bap" written on it. This made the celebrations, which were attended by family and close friends, popular on social media.

The famous hand emblem from the Pushpa movie series was also featured on the cake, which had a floral motif. The images swiftly became popular after being posted on social media by Allu Sirish, an actor and Allu Aravind's younger son. "The best cake was made for him by his friends," Allu Sirish wrote in his post, wishing his father a "great year ahead."

A Particular Festivity During Pushpa 2's Success

Given that his son Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 became the second-highest-grossing movie in India, this year's birthday celebration was very memorable for Allu Aravind. The event became even more joyful due to the film's popularity. At the cake-cutting ceremony, Allu Aravind was joined by Allu Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, their kids, and other family members. Additionally, Allu Sneha Reddy posted tidbits of the celebration on her Instagram, demonstrating the joy of the family.

The cake's Pushpa theme and the joyous atmosphere further solidify the Allu family's standing in the movie business and are a reflection of Pushpa 2's enormous box office success.

Reactions of Fans to the Birthday Cake

Social media was used by Allu family fans to express their pleasure after seeing the cake. Like Allu Aravind, the "Pushpa Ka Bap" cake was hailed by many fans as legendary. Some even made jokes about if the cake's distinctive and appropriate theme was delivered by producer Bunny Vas.

A Gathering of the Family

At the celebration, Allu Aravind was encircled by his family, which included his son Allu Sirish, wife Nirmala, and other close relatives. The family's happiness was palpable, particularly following Pushpa 2's triumph. Allu Arjun celebrated his father's birthday with a spectacular cake and a cosy family get-together, despite the fact that he had previously been unable to do so because of personal and legal issues.