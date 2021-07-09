Allu Aravind planning to bankroll 'Vijay 67'?

As per the latest steps, it's a known fact that top Kollywood stars are planning to conquer the Tollywood market. Dhanush, Vijay, and Surya are planning to do as many Tollywood films as possible. Dhanush is teaming with Sekhar Kammula and sources say he already lined up another entertainer with Venky Atluri.

Similarly, Vijay is teaming with Vamsi Paidipally and now reports are coming that ace producer Allu Aravind is planning a project with Vijay. Allu Aravind is planning a high-octane action entertainer with Vijay on his Geetha Arts banner. Vijay is currently starring in "Beast" which happens to be his 65th under the direction of Nelson. His 66th is with Vamsi Paidipally and sources say Vijay's 67th will be bilingual under Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts banner. Vijay's market in Kollywood is 200crs and a bilingual entertainer will get over Rs 300crs and so Vijay is keen to do bilingual projects from now on.