Allu Arjun calls off a lavish party!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on a project under the direction of Sukumar. The film is going to be shot in the Rayalaseema region and the makers postponed their shooting schedule currently. As of now, the actor is spending time with his family members at home. Interestingly, Allu Arjun has planned to throw a grand party to everyone on the occasion of his debut film Gangothri completing 17 years.

But, surprisingly, he took a decision to call off the event because there is a complete lock down situation in the country and it is not the right time to throw a party as well.

Allu Arjun might hold the party for his friends in the film industry, once the lock down period comes to an end. More details on the same will come out soon.