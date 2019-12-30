Allu Arjun plans this counter-attack on Sarileru Neekevvaru?

This Sankranthi is going to witness an epic clash between two big-budget flicks, Ala...Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Superstar Mahesh Babu. The teams of both the films are intensifying their promotions the releases are just two weeks away.

The Pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru will happen on the 5th of January. Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace this event as the chief guest. Ever since that announcement, everyone was very much excited about how the team of Ala...Vaikunthapurramuloo will encounter it. The makers have announced that the musical concert event of the film will happen on the 6th of January but didn't reveal any details about the guests.

According to the sources from the industry, the makers of Ala...Vaikunthapurramuloo has decided not to invite any guest and limit the event only to the film's cast and crew. Apparently, they don't find the need to invite any big star to the event. Thus, it will be a no-guest affair.

Directed by Trivikram, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj and Samuthirakani have played the other important roles in it. The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2020.