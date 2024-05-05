Vijayawada: Pawan confident of NDA forming govt in AP

Vijayawada : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan as part of the election campaign addressed a public meeting in Gudivada of Krishna district on Saturday. Several thousand TDP, Jana Sena and BJP functionaries and supporters attended the public meeting.

Addressing the gathering in scorching heat, Pawan alleged that CM Jagan has cheated people on conducting the DSC and not scrapping the Contributory Pension to the Government employees as he promised before the elections. YSRCP government failed in all fronts to supply drinking water, creation of employment, liquor bank, no construction of roads.

He urged the voters to be cautious while exercising their franchise in the ensuing Assembly elections in the State. He alleged the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will cheat people of Andhra Pradesh once again if he voted to power and asked the voters not trust the assurances being given by CM Jagan.

He said the NDA alliance government will be formed very soon in Andhra Pradesh and urged the voters to vote for the alliance candidates in the elections to be held on May 13.

Pawan Kalyan said there no support price for the crops and sand mafia is rampant in the State and said NDA alliance will create 20 lakh jobs in five years of rule, will conduct mega DSC to fill the teachers’ posts and supply safe drinking water to people.

He wished to raise his voice in Assembly along with the TDP Gudivada Assembly constituency candidate Venigandla Ramu. Pawan Kalyan along with the Venigangla Ramu canvassed in the Varahi public meeting.



He said the NDA alliance manifesto gives medical and health security up to Rs 25 lakh to each family, three free gas cylinders in a year to the families and prompt payment of salaries to the Government employees in the State. Land Title Act is very dangerous to people of Andhra Pradesh and the State government is planning to give only Xerox copies of the land documents to the owners.



Pawan said that land owners may not get bank loans with the Xerox copies of the land titles. He warned people to be cautious about the YSRCP and there is a threat of land grabbing by the YSRCP government if it is voted to power.

