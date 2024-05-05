RR throws Rythu Bandhu challenge to KCR

Hyderabad: “The BRS is trying to hit a sixer in the dark. It has been alleged that the Congress government has failed to implement the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme. Here is an open challenge to the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Come to Martyrs memorial on May 9 to rub your nose on the floor,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said that there were 69 lakh farmers who were eligible for the scheme and the government had already transferred the money into the accounts of 65 lakh farmers and would transfer the money into the remaining four lakh farmers by May 8.

Addressing a public meeting in Kothagudem under the Khammam constituency along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and the party candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Reddy said the government had inherited Rs 7 lakh crore debt thanks to the mismanagement of KCR-led government. Still due to prudent financial management of finances, they were now able to pay salaries on the first of the month and also had taken up debt servicing.

Reddy called upon KCR to stop indulging in false propaganda. He reiterated that the government would implement a loan waiver scheme by August 15, come what may. Reacting to Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s assertion that those speaking about the 'scrapping' of the Constitution should be ‘beaten up with a slipper’, Revanth Reddy said that time has come to act now as BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam had publicly stated that the Constitution would be changed.

Later during the day addressing a road show in Kothakota under Mahbubnagar constituency, Revanth Reddy alleged that the 'video morphing' case against him was registered by the Delhi police at the behest of DK Aruna, the BJP candidate from Mahbubnagar.