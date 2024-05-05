Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari's son holds meet with pastors

Live
BJP candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat Daggubati Purandareswari’s son Hitesh held a cordial meeting with the pastors of East Godavari district at a hotel in Y Junction here on Saturday
The meeting was organised under the leadership of Laveti Sudarsan, head of Sudarsan Shopping Mall, and Samantula Sudhir. Hitesh said that the NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is going to come to power once again.
He asked pastors to support his mother in representing Rajahmundry in Parliament.
Gali Subbaraju, head of GSR Foundation, said that Purandeswari is the leader who can act as the voice of Christians in the NDA government. Industrialists K V Prasad and Madan Mohan were also present. Many pastors from different parts of East Godavari district participated.