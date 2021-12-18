Allu Arjun Sets All Time Record In Nizam With Pushpa

Icon Staar Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise is running with packed houses across the globe. The film is putting up exceedingly good numbers in the domestic and also overseas circuit.



Now, Allu Arjun has set an all time record in the Nizam region with Pushpa: The Rise. The film has collected a record Rs 11.44 crores in the Nizam region on its opening day, which is an astonishing feat. This is an all-time record for a Telugu film.



Allu Arjun has shown that he is the new Nizam of the Nizam region with Pushpa: The Rise which is setting the box office on fire.

Pushp: The Rise has also collected $1 million in the USA on its opening day itself, which is another mighty big achievement. The film has truly emerged as a box office winner.