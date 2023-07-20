Allu Arjun to hold appreciation meet for ‘Baby’

“Baby” starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, is growing big at box office each day. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film tries to throw some light on modern relationships.

Now, the latest news is that Icon Star Allu Arjun watched the film and spent almost an hour with the director. He stated it in his social media profiles. The PAN Indian star is highly impressed with this romantic drama, and an appreciation meet will happen today evening.

The movie continues to win the hearts of celebrities and the general audience. Produced by SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers, the film has lovely songs and background score rendered by Vijay Bulganin.