Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy in style!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha celebrates her 35th birthday today. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy couple always give goals to the fans. On this special occasion, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to convey his wishes to his life partner. Calling Sneha as the most special person in his life, Allu Arjun posted his wishes. Both married in the year 2011 and have two children.

"Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday, cutieeee... #allusnehareddy" posted Allu Arjun on his social networking profile, along with a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony.

In the picture, we can see Allu Arjun, Sneha, and a few other friends chilling at their home on this special occasion.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is waiting to resume the shoot for the film Pushpa.