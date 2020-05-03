Allu Arjun's dance with Bollywood heroine!

Tollywood: Disha Patani is a hot heroine in the Bollywood film industry. Having made an acting career out of modeling, it is Puri Jagannath who spotted her first. Disha made her debut as a heroine first in the Telugu film Loafer, alongside Varun Tej playing the lead.

Now, the buzz is that Disha is in talks for a Telugu film. After Loafer, Disha did not do any Telugu film but the buzz states that Disha will not play the leading lady in the project in discussions.

The makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa want Disha to shine with the actor in a special song. Disha and Allu Arjun are very good dancers. Recently, Disha even complimented the dancing skills of Allu Arjun in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Sukumar plans to get both Allu Arjun and Disha Patani together to shake the leg for a special item song in the film. Currently, the talks are going on and the official confirmation will come out soon.