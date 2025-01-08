Allu Arjun's Jail Exit: Telangana DG Addresses Controversy

Telangana Prison Director General Soumya Mishra has addressed the controversy surrounding actor Allu Arjun’s release from Chanchalguda Jail following his arrest in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede during the release of his film Pushpa 2. Mishra clarified that there were no procedural lapses in allowing the actor to exit through the back gate of the prison.

Speaking at the release of the annual prison report, Mishra highlighted that the decision to use the back gate was made in accordance with security protocols. She noted that the department’s actions were in line with established procedures, dismissing allegations of preferential treatment. The clarification comes amid widespread speculation and public debate over the actor’s arrest and subsequent release.

The stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which occurred during the Pushpa 2 screening, has sparked significant political and public discourse. The incident, which involved injuries to several individuals, led to Allu Arjun’s detention. His arrest and the manner of his release have been a focal point in discussions across political circles and media platforms.

During the same event, Soumya Mishra provided an overview of the department's achievements in 2024. She highlighted that 1,045 cases were resolved through Jail Adalats, offering prisoners opportunities for expedited justice. Additionally, 2,650 inmates participated in skill development programs aimed at rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Educational initiatives were also a key focus, with 750 prisoners completing undergraduate degrees and 225 obtaining postgraduate qualifications while incarcerated. Mishra noted that these programs are designed to equip inmates with the tools needed to rebuild their lives post-release.

The DG also mentioned that 213 prisoners with good conduct were released, and eight inmates received bank loans to support their entrepreneurial endeavors. She highlighted the establishment of industries within prisons, including tailoring, printing, and bakeries, which have contributed to the production of household goods and provided vocational training to inmates.

To further enhance prisoner rehabilitation, 29 retail outlets have been set up in collaboration with national oil companies, providing employment opportunities for inmates. The department has also taken steps to make prisons more sustainable by eliminating the use of plastic and introducing eco-friendly practices.

Mishra acknowledged the government’s recognition of prison initiatives, including an award for a stall at the Numaish exhibition. She also announced plans to repair and upgrade prison facilities across Telangana to improve living conditions and operational efficiency.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and opposition leaders have weighed in on the broader implications of the Sandhya Theatre incident and its aftermath. The Congress party has called for an impartial investigation into the events surrounding the stampede and Allu Arjun’s arrest.