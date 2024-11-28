Allu Arjun’s Special Tribute to Devi Sri Prasad at Pushpa 2 Event!

Movie lovers around the world are excited for Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel starring Allu Arjun, which will release on December 5.

To promote the movie, an event was held in Kochi. During this event, Allu Arjun praised music director Devi Sri Prasad for his role in the success of his films.

Allu Arjun said, “Special thanks to my favorite Devi Sri Prasad. He has given us many hit songs in films like Bunny, Arya, and Pushpa. Thank you, my dear friend.”

Devi Sri Prasad was very touched by Allu Arjun's words and thanked him on social media, calling him "Bunny Boy.. Icon Star."

This comes after Devi Sri Prasad made some comments about the producer at a recent event in Chennai.

The producer, Ravi Shankar, responded to these comments and clarified that everything is fine between them.

He said, “There is love, and there are also some complaints. But that’s normal. Our relationship with Devi will stay strong forever.”

Ravi Shankar also confirmed that they will continue to work with Devi Sri Prasad on future movies under their banner.