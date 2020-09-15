Allu Sirish Turns Model For Tollywood Director's Young Daughter

For those who don't already know, noted director Maruthi's daughter, Hiya Dasari has been exhibiting her photography skills on social media platforms.

The 14-year old is apparently inclined towards still photography and her latest work is an interesting one.

Incidentally, Allu Sirish posted a portrait photo of himself and stated that this particular snap was captured by Hiya.

This and my last photo on Twitter was shot by my friend @DirectorMaruthi's 14yr old daughter Hiya. She wanted to try a portrait shoot. Was more than happy to be her 'subject'. Good going Hiya! pic.twitter.com/SpO1NEO3Fz — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 15, 2020

This photo seems to be captured through low light photography and Sirish looks dashing in the same.