Live
Just In
Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ set for grand release on Aug 2nd
Allu Sirish's much-anticipated film, Buddy, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 2nd.
Allu Sirish's much-anticipated film, Buddy, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on August 2nd. Directed by Sam Anton, the movie stars Gayatri Bharadwaj and Prisha Rajesh Singh in the lead female roles. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Adhana Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner, with Neha Gnanavel Raja as co-producer, Buddy promises to be an adventurous action entertainer.
Buddy marks a fresh attempt in Indian cinema, blending thrilling action with a unique storyline. The film's music, composed by Hip Hop Tamizha, has already captivated audiences, with its songs topping the charts. The recently released trailer has received an overwhelming response, hinting at a new cinematic experience that has raised expectations for the film's release.
With its innovative approach and star-studded cast, Buddy is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. Fans eagerly await the movie's release, anticipating an exciting and entertaining adventure on the big screen.