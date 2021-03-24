Allu Sirish's maiden Bollywood stint!

Tollywood: Mega hero Allu Sirish did not announce his new movie yet. The actor has been working on a couple of scripts and he will make an official announcement on his next soon. Meanwhile, he is now working on a Bollywood independent musical video song. It is going to be his debut in the Hindi youtube entertainment space.

Allu Sirish already shot for the Hindi music video 'Vilayati Sharab', crooned by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. The video features himself and Heli Daruwala based out from Surat in Gujarat. She made her acting debut with the 2011 television series 'Love U Zindagi'. The song has come out well and Sirish hopes to expand his visibility outside Telugu states.

The music video Vilayati Sharab is directed by Adil Shaikh and the camera is handled by Anurag Solanki. The actor is expected to do his next film in Geetha Arts banner.