Amardeep, Supritha new film officially launched with pooja ceremony

Big Boss fame Amardeep Chaudhary is set to take on the role of the hero in an upcoming film, where he will be paired with Supritha, the daughter of actress Surekhavani. The film, produced by Mahendra Nath Kundla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, commenced with a pooja program at Hyderabad Prasad Lab.



The launch event saw Basireddy clapping for the inaugural scene, while AM Ratnam switched on the camera. The film is being directed by Veera Shankar Gaurav, and the team, including the producer, director, and lead actors, addressed the media during the event.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla shared his excitement, stating that the film, numbered 2 under the M3 banner, explores a unique concept untouched in Indian cinema thus far. He expressed confidence in the director's vision and promised to reveal more about the project as it progresses.

Director Malyadri Reddy expressed gratitude to M3 Media for supporting emerging talents like him, expressing a desire to continue nurturing young talent in the industry.

Amardeep Chaudhary, known for his stint in Bigg Boss, thanked director Malyadri for considering him for the project before his Bigg Boss journey. He expressed gratitude to Mahendra for his support and emphasized that the film has a unique concept.

Supritha, the lead actress, thanked the director and producers for the opportunity and conveyed her eagerness to work with Amardeep.

Tejaswi, a serial heroine, pledged her support to Amardeep, while Gautam Krishna, another Bigg Boss alum, hoped for the film's success and acknowledged the audience's role in supporting artists.

Comedian Raghu extended his best wishes for the film's success, and actor-director Tallada Sai Krishna expressed his happiness in being part of the project. The team collectively hoped for the film's success and discussed the importance of continued support for such ventures.