Amazon Prime Video bags streaming rights of 'Acharya'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Acharya'. Being directed by flopless director Koratala Siva, Mega Power Star Ram Charan is playing a key role in the film.

According to the latest buzz, the makers of this much-awaited movie have finally locked their OTT streaming partner. If the buzz is to be believed, digital giant Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of 'Acharya'. The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime video weeks after its theatrical release. 'Acharya' is currently in the final leg of production. Touted to be a rustic action-drama with a social message, Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in the movie.

Pooja Hegde will be seen as Ramcharan's love interest in the film which is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on February 4, 2022.